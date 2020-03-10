Global  

BHP loses High Court appeal over taxes worth around $87 million

SBS Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The High Court has dismissed an appeal by BHP that it owed taxes on profits made by its Singapore-based marketing arm.
