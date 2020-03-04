Global  

Lawmakers resist Trump’s proposed payroll tax break

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax break met with bipartisan resistance on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout. Flanked by his economic team, Trump on Tuesday pitched his economic stimulus ideas privately to […]
News video: Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut

Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut 01:04

 President Donald Trump said on Monday the White House will discuss with Congress on Tuesday possibly cutting payroll taxes to support the economy as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

