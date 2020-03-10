Gonzaga men beat Saint Mary’s for WCC tournament title

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Drew Timme scored 17 points, Filip Petrusev had a double-double and No. 2 Gonzaga beat rival Saint Mary’s 84-66 to reclaim the West Coast Conference tournament title.
