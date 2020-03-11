'I'm just glad I told my story': WA man awarded $1.3m over Christian Brothers abuse Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

An elderly man has labelled the Christian Brothers "a disgusting mob" after being awarded more than $1.3 million in a landmark case over horrific child sex abuse he suffered under their care. 👓 View full article

Meika Atkins #ChristianBrothers, you will never know what this man could have done had he not been subjected to years of horrifi… https://t.co/YOCOMcIfoS 3 minutes ago
EyesoncrimeWA RT @WAtoday: An elderly man has labelled the Christian Brothers "a disgusting mob" after being awarded more than $1.3 million in a landmark… 3 hours ago
WAtoday An elderly man has labelled the Christian Brothers "a disgusting mob" after being awarded more than $1.3 million in… https://t.co/BxXwxZdCGQ 3 hours ago