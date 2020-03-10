Global  

Premier League calls off Manchester City-Arsenal clash amid coronavirus fears

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Manchester City's game with Arsenal has become the first Premier League match to be postponed due to coronavirus.
News video: Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:18

 Here is a look at all of the key statistics behind Manchester City's forthcoming Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Man City v Arsenal game off due to coronavirus [Video]Man City v Arsenal game off due to coronavirus

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal set for Wednesday night has been postponed as the effect of the coronavirus on world sport deepens. It comes after the owner of Olympiacos,..

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

The conference tournaments were supposed to be held March 14 and March 15 in Cambridge, Mass.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola calls for coronavirus decision ahead of facing Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has been talking about coronavirus and the Premier League ahead of Manchester City's clash against Arsenal on Wednesday evening
The statistics suggest Arsenal being ninth in the Premier League table means they will beat Man City in rearranged fixture

Manchester City have looked uncharacteristically vulnerable this season and Arsenal will be looking to exploit their weaknesses when the two meet in the Premier...
