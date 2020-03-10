Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Atlético Madrid > Klopp warns Liverpool not to fall for Atlético Madrid’s tricks

Klopp warns Liverpool not to fall for Atlético Madrid’s tricks

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Klopp warns Liverpool not to fall for Atlético Madrid’s tricksJürgen Klopp has warned Liverpool not to fall for any gamesmanship by Atlético Madrid on Wednesday when his side need another Anfield comeback to maintain their defence of the Champions League. The Liverpool manager withdrew Sadio Mané at half-time of the 1-0 first-leg defeat amid concern that Atlético’s players were targeting a second booking for the Senegal striker and the Polish referee, Szymon Marciniak, was being easily influenced. Klopp has discussed Atletico’s antics with his players ahead of the last-16 second leg and admits they can not be distracted from their objective at Anfield as Liverpool pursue a third successive Champions League final appearance. “We spoke about that already...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview 01:09

 Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game [Video]Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:17Published

Klopp accepts that some soccer matches need to be played behind closed doors [Video]Klopp accepts that some soccer matches need to be played behind closed doors

Klopp says Liverpool happy to play behind closed doors for people's welfare

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool manager on Jordan Henderson’s fitness, wonderkid Joao Felix and what he expects from Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be available for Wednesday’s crunch Champions League round-of-16 second leg tie vs Atletico...
talkSPORT Also reported by •The Sport ReviewDaily Star

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On the Challenge That Is Atletico Madrid (Video)

Atletico Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie in the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano by scoring an early set-piece...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sporttlad

Sporting Times Klopp wary of repeat of gamesmanship from last-16 first legLiverpool need to overturn 1-0 defeat in Anfield returnJ… https://t.co/1edbdfqcA9 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.