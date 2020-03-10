Klopp warns Liverpool not to fall for Atlético Madrid’s tricks

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Jürgen Jürgen Klopp has warned Liverpool not to fall for any gamesmanship by Atlético Madrid on Wednesday when his side need another Anfield comeback to maintain their defence of the Champions League . The Liverpool manager withdrew Sadio Mané at half-time of the 1-0 first-leg defeat amid concern that Atlético’s players were targeting a second booking for the Senegal striker and the Polish referee, Szymon Marciniak, was being easily influenced. Klopp has discussed Atletico’s antics with his players ahead of the last-16 second leg and admits they can not be distracted from their objective at Anfield as Liverpool pursue a third successive Champions League final appearance. “We spoke about that already... 👓 View full article

