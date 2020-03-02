Global  

Donald Trump blames Federal Reserve for market plunge

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump blames Federal Reserve for market plungeUS president Donald Trump slammed the US Federal Reserve on Tuesday, calling the institution "pathetic" and "slow moving", saying it should bring US interest rates down to the level of competitor nations as he called for more aggressive cuts. The US...
News video: Trump calls for economic relief to coronavirus

Trump calls for economic relief to coronavirus 01:42

 U.S. President Donald Trump said he would unveil a plan on Tuesday to help the American economy, which has suffered from market fears due to surging coronavirus cases. Gloria Tso reports.

NY Federal Reserve Trying To Stabilize Markets [Video]NY Federal Reserve Trying To Stabilize Markets

The New York Federal Reserve is taking action to try and stabilize financial markets.

Financial Fallout Continues As Coronavirus Outbreak Continues To Grow [Video]Financial Fallout Continues As Coronavirus Outbreak Continues To Grow

President Donald Trump addressed concerns about the growing coronavirus outbreak Monday as the death toll rose and the Dow Jones suffered a historic 2,000 point fall.

Trump slams Fed as 'slow to act' as coronavirus threatens US economy

Trump slams Fed as 'slow to act' as coronavirus threatens US economy· *President Donald Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve early Monday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus mounted. * · *He argued...
Trump: Fed Should 'Cut Rate Big'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates significantly, saying higher borrowing costs are tough on its exporters and...
