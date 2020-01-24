Angelina Jolie on health issues faced by her children
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Actress Angelina Jolie has shared that two of her six children have undergone surgery in the last year. On Sunday, the actress, 44, revealed in a first-person essay in Time that two of her daughters have had recent "medical challenges" that resulted in surgery, reports people.com. The essay, "Why Girls Deserve Love and Respect on International Women's Day," begins with her sharing her family's recent health issues. "I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister...