Angelina Jolie on health issues faced by her children

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Angelina Jolie to Create BBC Show Focused on Identifying Fake News Angelina Jolie to Create BBC Show Focused on Identifying Fake News BBC recently announced a new partnership with Jolie to create ‘BBC My World,’ a program focused on explaining pressing.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16Published on January 24, 2020 Angelina Jolie to produce children's news show Angelina Jolie is set to produce a TV show to teach children how to spot fake news stories, in the hopes that they will be able to "find the information and tools they need to make a difference". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46Published on January 24, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Children and teens worry about political issues A new psychological study suggests that children and teens are worried about political issues, though it's unclear that children's and teens' worry is a cause...

Science Daily 16 hours ago





Tweets about this