Will Trump and Saudi Crown Prince MBS' Relationship Survive Plunging Oil Prices, Alleged Coup Plot?

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Will Trump and Saudi Crown Prince MBS' Relationship Survive Plunging Oil Prices, Alleged Coup Plot?He has become known as the crown prince of propaganda. Armed with a series of very expensive strategy documents authored by the Boston Consulting Group and branded as his Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman has tried to brush off the negative headlines associated with his role in the butchering of Yemen and the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. But amid an oil price war with Russia and a brutal succession struggle at home, MBS is learning that not all his woes can be wished away by Ivy League graduates in open-neck shirts offering slide deck snake oil. Rumors abound that MBS' father, King Salman, still nominally the kingdom's ruler, is dead. Over the weekend,...
News video: Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled 01:22

 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic [Video]

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic

The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the..

Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha [Video]

Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha

It's been a while since we've seen gas prices this low! Lower demand for oil spurred in part by the spread of the coronavirus has dropped prices below $2/gallon at Lou Perrine's in Kenosha.

Saudi Crown Prince Spends Weekend Stifling Dissent And Triggering Oil Price War

Saudi Arabia's erratic crown prince Mohammed bin Salman spent the weekend playing brinksmanship in oil markets and crushing dissent at home, raising alarms again...
He Just Screwed the Pooch

By now, you've probably heard about the little temper tantrum Saudi Arabia and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, aka MBS, threw on Friday. Wealth...
