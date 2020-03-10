Global  

Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salary

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salaryHong Kong (CNN Business)Qantas has announced sweeping cost-cutting measures in light of the worsening novel coronavirus crisis, including slashing almost a quarter of all flights for the next six months and significantly reducing executive pay. For the rest of this fiscal year, CEO Alan Joyce will forgo a salary, according to the Australian flagship carrier. Qantas (QABSY) Chairman Richard Goyder will stop taking management fees, and the executive leadership team will take a 30% pay cut. The bulk of the cancellations will take place in Asia, where the...
