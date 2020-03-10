Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salary

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites



Australian airline Qantas announced on Tuesday (March 10) it will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes, all part of sweeping.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Qantas grounds planes, CEO forgoes pay as virus spreads Qantas announced Tuesday it was grounding most of its Airbus A380 fleet and its CEO would forgo his salary as the airline slashed international flights in...

Japan Today 1 week ago RTTNews Also reported by • IndiaTimes



Tweets about this