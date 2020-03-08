Global  

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress MLAs go to Jaipur, BJP MLAs in Gurugram

Hindu Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Soon after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party, as many as 22 Congress MLA resigned
News video: Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56

 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES. BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS...

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published

Congress giving me life threats to leave BJP’ MLA Sanjay Pathak [Video]Congress giving me life threats to leave BJP’ MLA Sanjay Pathak

Congress giving me life threats to leave BJP’ MLA Sanjay Pathak

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published


Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress MLAs to reach Jaipur

Hindu

Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: 21 MLAs including six ministers close to Scindia resign, seek protection

The resignation of 20 MLAs has created a political crisis for the Congress party brining the Kamal Nath government on the verge of collapse as it is most likely...
Zee News


PariShahtweets

pari shah MP crisis LIVE: Congress takes MLAs to Jaipur; Scindia may join BJP shortly #JyotiradityaScindia #jyotiraditya… https://t.co/AGJKJLB34J 2 minutes ago

knowairforce

KNOW YOUR AIR FORCE Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress MLAs go to Jaipur, BJP MLAs in Gurugram Soon after Congr… https://t.co/h6lHTMFSnd 2 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, @ShivSena leader @RautSanjay61 makes a big statement. 'Madhya Prade… 2 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @TimesNow: Top Congress leaders in a huddle after the Madhya Pradesh political crisis. Senior leaders including @AnandSharmaINC, @KapilS… 3 minutes ago

javirnitin1

Nitin Shahaji Javir RT @ABPNews: #MadhyaPradeshPoliticalCrisis LIVE Updates: #Scindia To Join #BJP Shortly; 'Resort Politics' Begin https://t.co/pztoTiwaTt 4 minutes ago

SunilKu94764515

Sunil Kumar From Scindia's resignation to Congress's hectic moves, Madhya Pradesh political crisis explained in 10 points Madh… https://t.co/YiGRuDFsxF 6 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress MLAs go to Jaipur, BJP MLAs in Gurugram - The Hindu https://t.co/h0gBtOEWAO 6 minutes ago

dhirujournalist

Dhirendra Giri Kamal Nath government is in crisis in Madhya Pradesh, from Jyotiraditya Sindhia's leaving the party, listen to the… https://t.co/ipmS22xzLE 7 minutes ago

