Manchester City v Arsenal postponed over coronavirus fears

BBC News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Several Arsenal players are in self-isolation after meeting Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has contracted coronavirus.
News video: Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:18

 Here is a look at all of the key statistics behind Manchester City's forthcoming Premier League clash with Arsenal.

