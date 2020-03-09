Manchester City v Arsenal postponed over coronavirus fears

AJ⚡ RT @GoalNews: In case you missed it, Manchester City's clash with Arsenal has been postponed ❌ It's been revealed Arsenal staff came into… 9 seconds ago

Àlex RT @BBCSport: Manchester City v Arsenal is OFF. Tonight's Premier League game has been postponed as a "precautionary measure" over coronav… 13 seconds ago

FocusWorldApparel RT @brfootball: BREAKING: Wednesday’s game between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as a medical precaution https://t.co/lJni… 30 seconds ago

Paul Oviero Skoles RT @AFTVMedia: Arsenal’s Premier League game at Manchester City has been called off and will not take place today. The fixture has been pos… 46 seconds ago

Matt Chappell RT @Arsenal: The Premier League have postponed our match with Manchester City on Wednesday night as a precautionary measure. https://t.co/… 46 seconds ago

Daddy Evra RT @tancredipalmeri: Football and coronavirus updates. Getafe won’t travel to face Inter on Thursday in Europa League. Olympiakos owner t… 49 seconds ago

Name cannot be blank RT @ValencianistaEN: Manchester City - Arsenal postponed. However, the Liverpool match will be played in front 50,000. Distance between the… 52 seconds ago