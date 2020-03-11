Banks take beating as ASX slides to 13-month low Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

The local bourse has dived into bear market territory, after another volatile session wiped a further $64 billion in value from the benchmark index. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 247newsaroundtheworld https://t.co/Us3WFhMOWs take beating as ASX slides to 13-month low https://t.co/wlzG8Iw9qS 3 minutes ago Speedthrills RT @theage: Fears that Australia's economy is falling into recession and a worsening short-term outlook for Wall Street weighed heavily on… 8 minutes ago The Age Fears that Australia's economy is falling into recession and a worsening short-term outlook for Wall Street weighed… https://t.co/0fvMvRz6L4 30 minutes ago