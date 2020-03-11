Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Disgusting, repulsive': Why Rashays walked from $2 million Bulldogs deal

'Disgusting, repulsive': Why Rashays walked from $2 million Bulldogs deal

The Age Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The owner of the company that pulled the pin on a major deal with the Bulldogs has opened up on the reasons behind the 11th-hour backflip.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NefKev

Nef Kev RT @MichaelChammas: LATEST: Why Rashays walked away from $2 million major sponsorship deal with the Bulldogs. "It’s disgusting. It's repul… 5 minutes ago

MichaelChammas

Michael Chammas LATEST: Why Rashays walked away from $2 million major sponsorship deal with the Bulldogs. "It’s disgusting. It's r… https://t.co/PAKceV81Iu 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.