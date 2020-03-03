Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bank of England cuts rates by half a percent to 0.25%

Bank of England cuts rates by half a percent to 0.25%

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percent on Wednesday in a shock move to bolster Britain's economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks rise on bets ECB will cut rates too [Video]European stocks rise on bets ECB will cut rates too

Global stock markets initially gave a thumbs down to the U.S. rate cut, but on Wednesday European shares rose on bets the ECB and Bank of England will probably cut rates too. Julian Satterthwaite..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom [Video]Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Britain starts new funding scheme to shield businesses from coronavirus

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percent on Wednesday and launched a new funding scheme for businesses in a shock move to bolster...
Reuters India Also reported by •RTTNews

FTSE 100 Rises As Bank Of England Cuts Rates

U.K. stocks were moving higher on Wednesday after the Bank of England cut interest rates by half a percent to support businesses affected by the economic...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GNingnuri

Gangadhar Ninganuri RT @NileshShah68: Bank of England cut rates by 66 % from 0.75 % to 0.25 %. Massive liquidity and rate cuts by central banks around the glo… 32 seconds ago

elvi_214

Vier [#HODL] RT @Schuldensuehner: Bank of England cuts rates from 0.75% by 50bps to 0.25% unanimously at emergency meeting. https://t.co/2AEsaNxery 2 minutes ago

DEUXSVELTE

🌸吉光 🌸YOSHIMITSU RT @Adacampbell: Bank of England cuts interest rates as a measure to keep firms in business and people in jobs due to economic shock caused… 2 minutes ago

MarcoDaCostaFX

Trading MarcoDaCosta RT @mhewson_CMC: Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25% 3 minutes ago

Itsjoeyduhh

Xennial RT @XRPcryptowolf: The Bank of England cuts interest rates to 0.25% & it's a 50 basis point cut from its original 0.75% which is in respons… 3 minutes ago

OfficialJA10

Kwabena🇬🇭 RT @TheBlackEcon_: Bank of England cuts interest rates to 0.25% amid coronavirus outbreak Heated discussions about this in the TBEN memb… 3 minutes ago

NHSCreditUnion

NHS Credit Union RT @MoneySavingExp: BREAKING NEWS https://t.co/4g7VjTUKKx 4 minutes ago

UKInvestorMAG

UK Investor Magazine Bank of England cuts interest rates to combat coronavirus impact https://t.co/nKLtVDmBN1 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.