Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% due to virus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England cut ts key interest rate by 0.5 % to 0.25% on Wednesday, as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The central bank said the move would “help support businesses and consumer confidence at a difficult time.” It said the effect of the new coronavirus […]
COVID-19 | Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate due to virus risk

Wall Street stocks jumped after the Fed announcement.
Hindu

Coronavirus: UK interest rates cut in emergency measure as outbreak hits economy

The Bank of England has announced an emergency cut in its main interest rate in an attempt to tackle the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Independent Also reported by •ReutersBBC News

daviddesola

🗳David📨de 📈Sola📰 RT @Brexit: The pound drops after the Bank of England cuts interest rates by 50 basis points, its first emergency move since the financial… 20 seconds ago

TheBlackEcon_

The Black Economists Network Bank of England cuts interest rates to 0.25% amid coronavirus outbreak Heated discussions about this in the TBEN… https://t.co/ShYWTfaNke 32 seconds ago

The_Mainlander

Kumo RT @XRPcryptowolf: The Bank of England cuts interest rates to 0.25% & it's a 50 basis point cut from its original 0.75% which is in respons… 40 seconds ago

votejacobboyes

Jacob Boyes RT @SkyNewsBreak: Bank of England cuts main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75% 44 seconds ago

Vince_007

Vince RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: The Bank of England cuts main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. #KayBurley and @tamcohen have the latest from Down… 51 seconds ago

The_Mainlander

Kumo RT @justinzgoh: Bank of England cuts rates in emergency move to counter coronavirus impact - https://t.co/7okh7YxJJV 55 seconds ago

Base52_CMA

Base 52 Accountants Some good news for hard-pressed small businesses as Bank of England cuts interest rates by 0.5% to 0.25% https://t.co/sjceAFMF0j 1 minute ago

WayneyoWayne

wayne smith If the bank of England cuts the interest rate any further, they'll have to pay you for having a mortgage. 1 minute ago

