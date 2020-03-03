Coronavirus latest: Germany rules out border closures



Recent related news from verified sources Germany rules out EU-wide Coronavirus travel curbs German Health Minister Jens Spahn has dismissed the idea of travel restrictions within the European Union to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. He spoke...

Deutsche Welle 5 days ago



Coronavirus travel advice: The latest travel bans, border closures and restrictions Coronavirus outbreaks have forced airlines including British Airways and Ryanair to cancel flights - here's the full list of cancellations so far

Dover Express 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this