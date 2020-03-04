Customers complain of price gouging as hand sanitizer sells out in stores
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The global spread of coronavirus has sparked panic buying of hand sanitizer and some customers are complaining retailers that still have it in stock are jacking up the price, taking advantage of people's desperation.
Coronavirus fears led to a spike in hand sanitizer sales by 313 percent in just one week, between February 22 and 29, and on March 5, a 12-ounce Purell bottle, which is normally priced at $4.50, was selling for $50 on Amazon.