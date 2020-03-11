Global  

Disney+ goes live in India with Hotstar; original shows like ‘The Mandalorian’ available to watch

Hindu Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Ahead of the expected launch on March 29, the streaming platform rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar and released all its original as well as back catalogue content to Indian users
Disney+ quietly lands on India’s Hotstar ahead of launch date

Disney+ quietly lands on India’s Hotstar ahead of launch dateLast night, Disney quietly uploaded its catalog of Disney+ original shows and movies to its Indian subsidiary Hotstar. Disney+ is set to launch officially in the...
The Next Web

Now streaming on Hotstar in India: Disney+

Disney+, with its original catalog, has arrived in India weeks ahead of its scheduled launch date. Disney revamped Hotstar and populated the on-demand video...
TechCrunch

manishk_mar

Manish RT @medianama: Disney+ launches on Hotstar in India https://t.co/zeBGd1r6wj #Repost 4 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @ExpressTechie: #DisneyPlus is now available in India. Here are all the details - https://t.co/yxAE50F5FR https://t.co/zSRFKUK7rx 10 minutes ago

medianama

MediaNama.com Disney+ launches on Hotstar in India https://t.co/zeBGd1r6wj #Repost 23 minutes ago

ExpressTechie

Express Technology #DisneyPlus is now available in India. Here are all the details - https://t.co/yxAE50F5FR https://t.co/zSRFKUK7rx 24 minutes ago

dipakragav

Dipak Ragav RT @TheHinduCinema: #DisneyPlus has officially gone live in India, with popular titles like #TheMandalorian, #MarvelsHeroProject and #Togo… 53 minutes ago

dipakragav

Dipak Ragav Disney+ goes live in India with Hotstar; original shows like ‘The Mandalorian’ available to watch - The Hindu https://t.co/bE2B2wcDXk 53 minutes ago

MarcoCHardware

MarcoC HW RT @Pocketnow: Disney+ goes live in India with originals like The Mandalorian https://t.co/EIEp3YJv8I 1 hour ago

aryap

Arya Patnaik I had predicted this a few months back when the development team form Hotstar was transferred to Disney: Disney+ go… https://t.co/vXD5y5I4Fe 2 hours ago

