Did 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe test positive for COVID-19? His publicist issues a statement

DNA Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
It came as a shocker to many when a Twitter page announced that 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is reportedly the first famous person to be tested positive for Coronavirus.
No Daniel Radcliffe Has Not Tested Positive for Coronavirus

No Daniel Radcliffe Has Not Tested Positive for CoronavirusNo, Harry Potter megastar Daniel Radcliffe has not tested positive for the coronavirus-- but that didn't stop people falling for the fake news on social media,...
Mediaite

Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter has epic answer to bizarre question about Professor Quirrell, Lord Voldemort

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film series was quizzed about a bizarre theory from the film 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' released in...
DNA

