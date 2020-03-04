Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mark Carney > BoE's Carney says coordinating with finance ministry for max impact

BoE's Carney says coordinating with finance ministry for max impact

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday the Bank of England was coordinating with Britain's finance minister to ensure its surprise interest rate cut and other measures announced on Wednesday would have maximum impact.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand plans $3.2 billion stimulus to ease coronavirus impact next week - FinMin

Thailand's finance ministry will propose next week a package of measures worth more than 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion) to alleviate the impact of the...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg BoE's Carney says coordinating with finance ministry for max impact https://t.co/C9jwuYyXfZ #topNews… https://t.co/H8pG0iD50J 32 minutes ago

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY BoE's Carney says coordinating with finance ministry for max impact https://t.co/ahRA9buTua REUTERS 49 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: BoE's Carney says coordinating with finance ministry for max impact https://t.co/DpkrwReAkA https://t.co/gg13CYZOxp 55 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace BoE's Carney says coordinating with finance ministry for max impact https://t.co/D02Fi92mCv https://t.co/yII4fvWUWQ 55 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu BoE's Carney says coordinating with finance ministry for max impact https://t.co/1ay3w5K0dQ 59 minutes ago

LONGCONVEXITY

LongConvexity UK REPORTS FIRST DEATH FROM CORONAVIRUS: TELEGRAPH BOE'S CARNEY SAYS COORDINATING WITH TREASURY ON VIRUS RESPONSE 6 days ago

CableFxm

Cable FXM *BOE'S CARNEY SAYS COORDINATING WITH TREASURY ON VIRUS RESPONSE 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.