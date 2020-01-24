Global  

Russia passes bill allowing Putin to stay in power past 2024

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian parliament approved a sweeping constitutional reform in the third and final reading Wednesday, a move that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power for another 12 years after his current term ends in 2024. The Kremlin-controlled lower house, the State Duma, endorsed a set of amendments to the […]
News video: Putin considering law change to keep power

Putin considering law change to keep power 01:57

 Russia's ruling party says it would back an amendment to the constitution that would allow Vladimir Putin to stay on as president until at least 2036, if he decided to pursue such a motion. Adam Reed reports.

Erdogan Asked Putin To Step Aside With Syria [Video]Erdogan Asked Putin To Step Aside With Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand aside in Syria. According to Reuters, he wants Russia to let Turkey fight Syrian government forces alone. The Syrian..

Russian constitution: Parliament backs Putin's reforms [Video]Russian constitution: Parliament backs Putin's reforms

First reading debate over President Putin's radical transition of Russia's power structures lasts less than two hours.

First woman in space says Putin should stay in power for good

The State Duma announced a break to hold consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin after MP Valentina Tereshkova proposed amending the Russian...
PRAVDA

Putin wants constitutional ban on Russia handing land to foreign powers

President Vladimir Putin wants to amend the constitution to make it illegal for Russia to give away any part of its territory to a foreign power, a proposal...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSSeattle Times

Fox2Al

Al Johnson The constitutional reform passed by the Duma on Wednesday would allow Putin to run for presidency two more times af… https://t.co/ss0QuIcPen 17 seconds ago

Abdulrahmanmead

HRH prince A.AMead RT @HuffPostPol: Kremlin critics condemned the move as a cynical manipulation and called for protests. https://t.co/vuUHC4pBjC 58 seconds ago

Cocacolakid

Cocacolakid RT @CrispinBurke: OF COURSE THEY DO. Russia passes bill allowing Putin to stay in power past 2024 (from @AP) https://t.co/LWDMbYu09A 59 seconds ago

JosephDeLaCruzM

𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚙𝚑 𝙳𝚎 𝙻𝚊 𝙲𝚛𝚞𝚣 📺📹📰 RT @moiradonohue_: Russia approves legislature allowing Putin to stay in power past 2024 https://t.co/NHoplwBEaZ 1 minute ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Kremlin critics condemned the move as a cynical manipulation and called for protests. https://t.co/WnU3ChmLpB 1 minute ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Russia passes bill allowing Putin to stay in power past 2024 https://t.co/UpBB1epLL7 2 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Russia passes bill allowing Putin to stay in power past 2024 https://t.co/QUQMA048FP 2 minutes ago

theitman16

Tim Heitman Headline should read ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has wet dream. Russia passes bill allowing Putin to stay in power past 2024 https://t.co/MOn9IGU702 3 minutes ago

