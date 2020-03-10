Global  

Daniel Radcliffe forced to deny coronavirus rumours after fake Twitter account claimed he tested positive

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Daniel Radcliffe forced to deny coronavirus rumours after fake Twitter account claimed he tested positiveDaniel Radcliffe has refuted claims he has tested positive for coronavirus after it was claimed on Twitter he was celebrity to contract the disease. False BBC Twitter account @BBCNewsTonight claimed the 30-year-old had contracted the deadly virus, sparking concern amongst fans who shared it on the social media platform. The tweet read:...
News video: Fake Daniel Radcliffe Coronavirus Tweet Fooled Many On Internet

Fake Daniel Radcliffe Coronavirus Tweet Fooled Many On Internet 00:38

 A fake coronavirus tweet fooled many on social media.

