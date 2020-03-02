'Has Mourinho lost his mojo?' - Tottenham boss seems to be lacking self-belief, says Hoddle
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Jose Mourinho appears to have lost his "mojo" and "self-belief", according to Glenn Hoddle, who believes the Tottenham boss is struggling to come up with a plan to get the best out of his players. Spurs extended their winless run to six matches in all competitions after being dumped out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig on Tuesday night. Mourinho's men arrived at Red Bull Arena trailing 1-0 from the first leg, and their task was made all the more difficult when Marcel Sabitzer's low shot from...
Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season as the club's injury crisis continues to escalate. The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley and head coach Mourinho believes the injury is bad enough to keep him out for...
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen the spine of his team by making three signings this summer, according to reports.
