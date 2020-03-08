Global  

Sanders suffers major blow as Biden wins Michigan

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Sanders suffers major blow as Biden wins MichiganWashington: Joe Biden decisively won Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago. The former vice president’s victory there, as well as in Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders and substantially widened Biden’s path to the nomination. Biden again showed...
News video: Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on Super Tuesday. According to Reuters, Biden’s campaign said he raised about $22 million in five...

Joe Biden Wins Big Again, This Time Taking Prized Michigan [Video]Joe Biden Wins Big Again, This Time Taking Prized Michigan

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on Biden's building momentum that could seize him the nomination.

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders [Video]Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

The coronavirus is also affecting the campaign trail. Both Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Sanders called off campaign events in Ohio on this "Mini-Super Tuesday." CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Biden projected to sweep Michigan in a major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden was projected to win Michigan's Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to...
In crushing blow to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden scores big Michigan win

Joe Biden won Michigan's crucial Democratic nominating contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the party's presidential nomination and dealing a stinging...
DeccanChronicle

Deccan Chronicle Biden noted that many had “declared that this candidacy was dead” only days ago but “now we’re very much alive.” He… https://t.co/OJs1INM2ro 6 hours ago

