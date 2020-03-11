Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nadine Dorries > UK health minister Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus

UK health minister Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
UK health minister Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirusLondon - British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, she said on Tuesday. Dorries said she took "all the advised precautions" as soon as she was told...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 02:48

 Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus, and is now self-isolating after meetings at Westminster and Downing Street last week. Ahead of the budget announcement, the UK government has pledged to dedicate extra financial support to tackling the impact of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

EU promises 'whatever it takes' to curb coronavirus [Video]EU promises 'whatever it takes' to curb coronavirus

European leaders in show of unity as Italy records biggest single-day death toll, while China's Xi visits Wuhan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus [Video]Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Health minister Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus

MP attended a recent reception in Downing Street with Prime Minister Boris Johnson
FT.com Also reported by •Indian ExpressBrentwood GazetteHull Daily MailNew Zealand HeraldBBC NewsStaffordshire NewsletterMid-DayFOXNews.comReuters

Coronavirus: No plan to test ministers as Dorries becomes first MP with Covid-19

There are no plans to test any ministers, including PM Boris Johnson, for coronavirus after Health Minister Nadine Dorries become the first MP to be diagnosed...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Brentwood GazetteHull Daily MailNew Zealand HeraldBBC NewsTamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ladi_Dairo

Ladi Dairo @10DowningStreet under pressure to reveal if @BorisJohnson will be tested for #Coronoavirus after attending event w… https://t.co/12SsD50Qlv 3 seconds ago

piomio1960

PIO RT @cnni: A British health minister has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating. She is the first member of UK Parliament… 4 seconds ago

skywind_030_

煉天風😷 RT @BBCBreaking: Health minister Nadine Dorries says she has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating https://t.co/79GYWaeJDb 7 seconds ago

bicaudia

Katie Brown RT @asjadnazir: The UK Health minister Nadine Dorries being diagnosed with #coronavirus is like a fire brigade setting themselves on fire b… 8 seconds ago

jillychapman

1onehappybunny__ RT @Steven_Swinford: EXCLUSIVE Nadine Dorries, a health minister, has become first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus She has been in We… 10 seconds ago

gummatt

Matt B RT @JJHTweets: When you hear that a Health Minister fell ill on Friday, ignored Gvmnt advice and spent the weekend with constituents instea… 14 seconds ago

isabellavaletta

Bernadet Keane RT @SkyNews: MP @RachaelMaskell says self-isolating will become the 'norm in the next couple of weeks and days' as more people get diagnose… 15 seconds ago

atysuu

MakSuu RT @KKMPutrajaya: British Health Minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for #COVIDー19 #UK has recorded 382 cases so far with six deaths.… 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.