Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rare White Giraffe and Her Calf Are Killed by Poachers in Kenya, Conservancy Says

Rare White Giraffe and Her Calf Are Killed by Poachers in Kenya, Conservancy Says

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The animals showed signs of leucism, a genetic condition that inhibits skin pigmentation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf

Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf 00:35

 A rare white giraffe and her calf were reportedly killed by poachers.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya: conservationists

Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere...
CTV News

Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf killed by poachers

Two rare white giraffes have been killed by poachers at a Kenyan wildlife sanctuary.
SBS


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.