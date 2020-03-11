At a glance: Democratic primary results, state delegate counts
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden scored sweeping victories on Tuesday, winning four of the six states holding contests in the race to select the Democratic nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November.
Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day. Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs. While Michigan has...
With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five..