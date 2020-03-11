Global  

At a glance: Democratic primary results, state delegate counts

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden scored sweeping victories on Tuesday, winning four of the six states holding contests in the race to select the Democratic nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November.
Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries 01:20

 Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day. Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs. While Michigan has...

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders. Michigan was the state that helped to propel Mr Sanders’..

Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan

With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five..

At a glance: Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was off to a quick start on Tuesday, picking up early wins in two of the six states holding contests in the race to select the...
Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate counts

Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate countsAt stake on Tuesday were 352 delegates. Based on early partial results, Biden has won at least 132 delegates and Sanders at least 73, according to Edison...
