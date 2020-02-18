Global  

Woman from Shivamogga dist. with COVID-19 symptoms admitted to hospital in Manipal

Hindu Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A 68-year-old woman from a village in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district with symptoms of COVID-19 was admitted to Kasturba Hospital here on Wednesday
Sagar woman admitted in Manipal with COVID-19 symptoms

A 68-year-old woman from a village in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital here on Wednesday, with symptoms of COV
Hindu

