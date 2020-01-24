Global  

PepsiCo buying energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85B

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — PepsiCo says it’s buying energy drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion. PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have moved aggressively in their pursuit of consumers that have a much wider variety of drinks to choose from than just years ago. The acquisition announced Wednesday expands PepsiCo’s portfolio of energy drinks, which already […]
