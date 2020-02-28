Virus lockdown hits Vatican as pope livestreams audience

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in the privacy of his library Wednesday as the Vatican implemented Italy’s drastic virus lockdown measures. Police barred the general public from St. Peter’s Square and the Vatican took measures to limit infections inside the city state and mitigate the economic fallout outside. Francis sent […]
