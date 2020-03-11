

Recent related videos from verified sources Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe



Japan continues to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 3 days ago IOC President insists athletes should prepare for Tokyo Olympics



Olympics chief Thomas Bach said on Friday athletes were being encouraged to continue their preparations for Tokyo 2020, despite the new coronavirus pandemic. Bach, the president of the International.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games The president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee said today he has received an apology from an executive board member who said the 2020 Games should be...

New Zealand Herald 6 days ago



'Outlandish': Tokyo Olympic head scoffs at latest suggestion about delaying Games Tokyo Olympic organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori said Wednesday he has received an apology from an executive board member who said the 2020 Summer Games...

CBC.ca 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this