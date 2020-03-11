Docuseries ‘Wahl Street’, based on Mark Wahlberg’s life, ordered at HBO Max

The show will trace star’s journey as a rapper-turned-actor who straddles his acting job with many other business ventures

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Hindu RT @TheHinduCinema: #MarkWahlberg is once again set to give a sneak peek into his life, this time through docuseries #WahlStreet on @hbomax… 1 hour ago The Hindu Cinema #MarkWahlberg is once again set to give a sneak peek into his life, this time through docuseries #WahlStreet on… https://t.co/re0A8cFlBh 1 hour ago