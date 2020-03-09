Global  

What hoarding toilet paper teaches us about stocks

The Age Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
We don't know how fast the coronavirus will spread but we'd sure feel better if our homes were well-stocked with toilet paper, hand sanitiser and canned food. The same logic applies to stock investing.
News video: Toilet Paper Apocalypse Is Happening At Costco As Canadians Stock Up For COVID-19

Toilet Paper Apocalypse Is Happening At Costco As Canadians Stock Up For COVID-19 00:43

 The spread of coronavirus has people worried. They&apos;ve started stocking up on essential items, with one in particular going faster than anything else. Costco&apos;s toilet paper in Canada is flying off the shelves, leaving some areas with low stock.

Toilet Paper Pallet Emptied in Seconds [Video]Toilet Paper Pallet Emptied in Seconds

Occurred on March 4, 2020 / Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I was doing my weekly shopping and I heard loud voices about toilet paper. I saw the pallet of paper come out, I..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:34Published

'Don't panic,' says loo roll boss [Video]'Don't panic,' says loo roll boss

BBC News visits the UK's largest manufacturer of toilet paper to find out if supply can meet the demand created by the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:52Published


We checked the toilet paper stocks at Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi and Tesco and the results were as you'd expect

We checked the toilet paper stocks at Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi and Tesco and the results were as you'd expectA bizarre new trend has seen people ransacking the toilet paper aisles in their local supermarkets, so we tried to buy some ourselves
Folkestone Herald Also reported by •Kent and Sussex CourierSBS

Stock up for COVID-19, but no need to panic, says expert

A run on hand sanitizer and toilet paper has already cleared out store shelves, but Canadians should not be worried about the supplies of essential items as they...
CTV News

mkayg3

Moi @WAAAmusic @Limmic @Cristop10976508 @MsKellyMHayes And what the***is with the toilet paper hoarding?? What happe… https://t.co/jutymRiC2o 37 seconds ago

Coonndogg

Dickie Pride @JonMorris2019 What did your doctor say? The stores are running out of toilet paper for god’s sake! Could you imagi… https://t.co/VNnlzp0rHM 43 seconds ago

Kids_kubed

Kids_kubed 🇨🇦 RT @thevaginadiary: Me: People are ridiculous with this Corona virus hoarding shit. Husband: What’s that in your purse? Me: Oh just some… 3 minutes ago

vg_biomarina

BioMarina I get that people start buying soap and hand sanitizer in ridiculous amounts, BUT what’s the deal wit hoarding toilet paper??? 🤷🏻‍♀️ 3 minutes ago

ChrisTitone

Christopher Titone Why is everyone hoarding toilet paper? Does corona virus cause explosive diarrhea? Pretty sure you just get sick gu… https://t.co/tm6qsAs4Va 4 minutes ago

DrDiode_1st

Fernando González RT @Rae_Renee104: @jewelslopez @TeamPulte Seriously! What is up with the toilet paper hoarding? Covid-19....fever, cough, shortness of brea… 5 minutes ago

BazdarJoshua

The Sky is Blue RT @UltimaShadowX: What people who are hoarding toilet paper because of the coronavirus probably look like rn: https://t.co/KWtmH6RbsT 6 minutes ago

TheDiaperBrat

Diaper Brat RT @littlekidizzy: What is this toilet paper that I hear everybody hoarding? I've restocked my closet after #CAPConX with some free gear fr… 7 minutes ago

