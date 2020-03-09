What hoarding toilet paper teaches us about stocks
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () We don't know how fast the coronavirus will spread but we'd sure feel better if our homes were well-stocked with toilet paper, hand sanitiser and canned food. The same logic applies to stock investing.
The spread of coronavirus has people worried. They've started stocking up on essential items, with one in particular going faster than anything else. Costco's toilet paper in Canada is flying off the shelves, leaving some areas with low stock.