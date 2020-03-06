Global  

Matildas defeat Vietnam to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Matildas have defeated Vietnam 2-1 in their Olympic qualifying match to secure their passage to Tokyo 2020.
Recent related news from verified sources

Matildas on course for Olympics after thrashing Vietnam

The Matildas can start searching for flights to Tokyo after hammering Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg of their Olympic Games qualifying play-off.
The Age

Five-star soccer Matildas hand Vietnam first leg thrashing

Australia took a huge stride towards securing a spot at the women's soccer tournament at this year's Olympic Games as Ante Milicic's side handed Vietnam a 5-0...
Reuters

