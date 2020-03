Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s parliament rejected on Wednesday a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to officially become president. The rejection had been expected because the proposal was opposed by the military, which under the constitution adopted when it held power, holds enough parliamentary […] 👓 View full article