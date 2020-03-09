No plans to shut UK parliament after health minister becomes first MP to test positive for Covid-19
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Britain's parliament has no plans to shut over coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after a minister tested positive for the virus and another MP was advised to stay at home as a precaution. Junior health ministerNadine Dorries said she had tested...
THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE CAPITAL AND ASKED THE AUTHORITIES TO SUBMIT A COMPLIANCE REPORT BY MARCH 16. EIGHT OPPOSITION PARTIES HAVE SENT A JOINT RESOLUTION TO THE BJP-LED CENTRAL...