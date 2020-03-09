Global  

No plans to shut UK parliament after health minister becomes first MP to test positive for Covid-19

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
No plans to shut UK parliament after health minister becomes first MP to test positive for Covid-19Britain's parliament has no plans to shut over coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after a minister tested positive for the virus and another MP was advised to stay at home as a precaution. Junior health minister Nadine Dorries said she had tested...
