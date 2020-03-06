Global  

Is Trump Creating A Deep State To Go After Unions And Democratic Opponents?

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Is Trump Creating A Deep State To Go After Unions And Democratic Opponents?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The Deep State has been blamed for many things since Donald Trump became president, including by the president himself. Also known as the “swamp,” Trump defenders have used the term Deep State loosely to include not just intelligence bureaucrats but a broader array of connected players in other administrative bureaucracies, in private industry, the media, and especially the previous administration of Barack Obama. A major promise during his 2016 campaign even included “draining the swamp” (Deep State). Spooking the Spooks This is the reason the president’s intelligence power play is surprisingly spooking the spooks. Erik Prince, the notorious...
Inslee on Trump coronavirus feud: 'I don’t care what Donald Trump thinks of me'

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee brushed off on Sunday criticism by President Trump about his state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and instead praised...
Trump defends his rhetoric, says outbreak will all ‘work out’ at Pennsylvania town hall

Trump defends his rhetoric, says outbreak will all ‘work out’ at Pennsylvania town hallSCRANTON, Pa. — President Donald Trump defended the administration’s response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political...
