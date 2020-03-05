Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Greta Thunberg’s climate activism isn’t enough. We need to put words into action ǀ View

Greta Thunberg’s climate activism isn’t enough. We need to put words into action ǀ View

euronews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg’s climate activism isn’t enough. We need to put words into action ǀ View
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'We will make them listen!' Greta Thunberg tells youth as she slams EU's green deal [Video]'We will make them listen!' Greta Thunberg tells youth as she slams EU's green deal

Greta Thunberg speaks at climate strike in Brussels

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

Greta Thunberg tells EU to set emissions reduction goals for 2020 [Video]Greta Thunberg tells EU to set emissions reduction goals for 2020

Climate activist Greta Thunberg accused European Union governments and institutions on Thursday of not being ambitious enough with their climate goals. EU leaders say they are spearheading some of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg urges climate protests to move online because of coronavirus outbreaks

Greta Thunberg urges climate protests to move online because of coronavirus outbreaksPhoto by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images Greta Thunberg is calling on other young climate activists to avoid big protests and move their demonstrations online...
The Verge Also reported by •MashableHNGN

Climate change or coronavirus? 'Pick your evil', protesters say

Protesters at a rally led by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday denounced governments for taking urgent action against the coronavirus outbreak but...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.