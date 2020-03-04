Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders > Bernie Sanders should accept it is down to a two-person race: Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders should accept it is down to a two-person race: Donald Trump and Joe Biden

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Sanders knows it is over for him, especially after defeats in ID, MI, MO and MS. He should move quickly to help Biden send Donald Trump packing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown 02:33

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests next week. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries [Video]5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries

5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries 1. Joe Biden is in firm control of the Democratic primary. While Biden struggled in the first three contests, his performance in the past two weeks..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled primary election night rallies on Tuesday. According to Reuters, both campaigns were following guidance from public officials..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Support Biden If He's the Nominee

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes in her heart of hearts Bernie Sanders is the guy to beat Trump -- that said ... she'll support Joe Biden if he's the one who...
TMZ.com

This Is Not the Moment for Progressives to Despair

Disappointed supporters of Bernie Sanders can actually get a lot of what they want through the medium of Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DudekLinda

Linda Dudek 🍑✍🏼 Bernie Sanders should accept it is down to a two-person race: Donald Trump and Joe Biden https://t.co/qsAgZmYNMr via @USATODAY 1 minute ago

EliseHolzworth

Ethics-Equity-Empathy RT @JillDLawrence: By Norm Mineta, who was secretary of commerce under Bill Clinton and secretary of transportation under George W. Bush: B… 53 minutes ago

JillDLawrence

Jill Lawrence By Norm Mineta, who was secretary of commerce under Bill Clinton and secretary of transportation under George W. Bu… https://t.co/jCf2YZ8HMW 1 hour ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Bernie Sanders should accept it is down to a two-person race: Donald Trump and Joe Biden https://t.co/S7ldYBbY3y 1 hour ago

nancyatra

nancy atra Bernie Sanders should accept it is down to a two-person race: Donald Trump and Joe Biden https://t.co/eMk7Uf1GNA via @usatoday 1 hour ago

SheTiger68

Kitty Bunghole Unpopular opinion - Bernie Sanders should accept defeat and graciously concede to Joe Biden. 4 hours ago

FYL7061

FYL706 @Kuro268 @SenSanders Sanders absolutely should not drop out. One he dies, the movement dies with him. And he should… https://t.co/04N07ofC1F 5 hours ago

HumanityMATH

#MoveHumanityForward ☯️ @GreatRedHope @poop_barf @thehill @JoeBiden He's supporting Joe Biden because the #MATH says that Joe Biden will be… https://t.co/qbvUvXzGBH 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.