Coronavirus daily news update, March 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, around Washington state. In total, 24 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the […]
Coronavirus daily update, March 4: What we know so far about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 28 people in...
Seattle Times

