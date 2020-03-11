Global  

U.S.'s O'Brien says Chinese virus response likely cost world two months

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
China did not initially handle the coronavirus outbreak properly and this likely cost the world two months when it could have prepared and dramatically curtailed the outbreak, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.
