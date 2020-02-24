Global  

Avengers Campus to let Disneyland visitors sling like Spidey

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some assembling is still required, but the Avengers are gathering in a big way at Disneyland. A new Spider-Man attraction that allows riders to sling webs with their bare hands and live-action fights between Avengers members and Marvel supervillains are among the highlights of the new Avengers Campus that arrives July […]
