Quebec City mother sentenced to life in prison for toddler's death after guilty plea

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Audrey Gagnon was sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 14 years, for the 2018 death of her two-year-old daughter Rosalie.
Recent related news from verified sources

Quebec City woman pleads guilty to killing daughter found in a dumpster

Audrey Gagnon, whose two-year-old daughter was found dead in a dumpster in Quebec City, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole...
CTV News

Texas woman gets life in prison in beheading of daughter

KYLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of stabbing and beheading her 5-year-old daughter in 2017 has been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life...
Seattle Times

