TheArticleTrunk U.S. Senate Finance chair sees little support for payroll tax cut: Bloomberg News https://t.co/3ruCeMrf9l 2 hours ago BSMG and FLFO U.S. Senate Finance chair sees little support for payroll tax cut: Bloomberg News https://t.co/8kWdOeuhYk https://t.co/l9uAJk5Auf 3 hours ago fantome RT @padenpur: It doesn’t have to be #ByeByeBernie if he sees the #BidenSurge as a way to negotiate with support of some of his ideas. He co… 13 hours ago Denise Pursifull 🌊 🌊🌊🌊 It doesn’t have to be #ByeByeBernie if he sees the #BidenSurge as a way to negotiate with support of some of his id… https://t.co/YP5S5oVSuu 14 hours ago