U.S. Senate Finance chair sees little support for payroll tax cut: Bloomberg News

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The head of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday said there was not enough support for U.S. President Donald Trump's idea to ease payroll taxes to offset coronavirus' economic impact, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
