Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

Coronavirus latest: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
WHO has said COVID-19 "can be characterized as a pandemic," while experts have said the coronavirus is likely to be 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus updates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic 02:15

 The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic [Video]WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

WHO officially declares coronavirus a pandemic [Video]WHO officially declares coronavirus a pandemic

The global outbreak of coronavirus has been officially declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global pandemic

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has officially reached pandemic levels, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday. “We’re deeply...
bizjournals

Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

Paris (AFP) Feb 27, 2020 The list of countries hit by the coronavirus grows. Mecca suspends entry for pilgrims. Several countries close their schools, stock...
Terra Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pi_news

Palladium-Item Washington is expected to take sweeping action Wednesday to slow the spread of coronavirus in and around Seattle. H… https://t.co/6DF5KtZyRN 12 seconds ago

djalexreyes

DJ Alex Reyes #BREAKING The World Health Organization (WHO)#WHO declares #COVID-19 aka #coronavirus disease to be a #pandemic Fo… https://t.co/s3rJndHtnC 25 seconds ago

Brenda13757177

Brenda RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: “We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” the World Health Organizat… 30 seconds ago

DJSiri

DJS WHO officially declares coronavirus pandemic as UK cases reach 456 in biggest one-day surge - follow latest updates https://t.co/NUMDrg97HW 1 minute ago

junglefruits

junglefruits Coronavirus live updates: WHO declares Covid-19 a pandemic while Italy death toll jumps by 196 #coronavirus https://t.co/vkT9CvOYYy 2 minutes ago

chadinabhan

chadi nabhan MD, MBA Well the @WHO declares #COVID19 #Covid_19 as a global pandemic almost 2 weeks from when my guest @emilymicheleL on… https://t.co/cZHqIKqGsq 2 minutes ago

Teo_Ianus

Teodora Ianuș Coronavirus latest: WHO declares Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic via @FT https://t.co/YHiGDepN0K 2 minutes ago

mauriceg88

Maurice Gibbons RT @itvnews: As @WHO declares the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, here's the latest developments in the Covid-19 crisis on Wednesday 11… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.