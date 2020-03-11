Global  

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years on Rape, Sex Assault

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years on Rape, Sex AssaultAs his accusers looked on, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for his conviction on sexual assault and third-degree rape, far longer than the five years requested by his defense lawyer, who called it a “de-facto life sentence” for the 67-year-old former movie mogul. Before Weinstein was sentenced, he made a brief statement, speaking slowly and quietly from his seat and saying, “I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. I’m really trying to be a better person.” But as he has in the past, Weinstein, who turns 68 on March 19, insisted that he never thought his past actions were coercive and believed he had a...
News video: Weinstein's lawyer: 'His accusers are guilty of a lot of things'

Weinstein's lawyer: 'His accusers are guilty of a lot of things' 08:17

 Harvey Weinstein's lawyer has said the women who accused the convicted sex offender of assault were "guilty of a lot of things"

