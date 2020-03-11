Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years on Rape, Sex Assault

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

As his accusers looked on, As his accusers looked on, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for his conviction on sexual assault and third-degree rape, far longer than the five years requested by his defense lawyer, who called it a “de-facto life sentence” for the 67-year-old former movie mogul. Before Weinstein was sentenced, he made a brief statement, speaking slowly and quietly from his seat and saying, “I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. I’m really trying to be a better person.” But as he has in the past, Weinstein, who turns 68 on March 19, insisted that he never thought his past actions were coercive and believed he had a... 👓 View full article

