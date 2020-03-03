Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Apple Inc. > Bitcoin’s 24h Trading Volume is 2x Higher than Apple’s at $41bn

Bitcoin’s 24h Trading Volume is 2x Higher than Apple’s at $41bn

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Bitcoin’s 24h Trading Volume is 2x Higher than Apple’s at $41bnLast recorded Bitcoin 24-hour trading volume is now two times more than the technology giant’s Apple. Data gathered and calculated by Insidebitcoins.com indicates that the Bitcoin trading volume was $41.261 billion an equivalent of 5,259,812 BTC while Apple’s trading volume was $20.235 billion. It is worth noting that Apple’s trading volume is the last reported which represents about 71.323 million shares. Apple’s trading volume was calculated by multiplying the number of shares by the price per share. By the time of writing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple's Tim Cook Reveals Plans To Reduce 'Human Density'

Apple's Tim Cook Reveals Plans To Reduce 'Human Density' 00:36

 Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to work remotely this week. According to Business Insider, it's an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cook's email was sent to Apple employees around the globe. The policy is only applicable to workers at Apple's offices....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products [Video]Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products

Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world, Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Mom's curious apple post speaks volumes about bullying [Video]Mom's curious apple post speaks volumes about bullying

Rosie Dutton re-shared a story on facebook in which she used two apples to teach children how words can hurt. before her class began, She said she would repeatedly drop one of the apples on the floor...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bitcoin Price Falls After One-Hour Volume Spike

An hour of high volume trading on Tuesday resulted in bitcoin trading lower, giving back nearly half of the previous day’s gains.
Coindesk

Deutsche remains 'on sidelines' on iPhone giant Apple after it warns on March quarter

Deutsche Bank said it was remaining 'on the sidelines' on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) after the iPhone giant issued a trading warning last month due to the impact of...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

anneirem28

💞anneirem 💞 RT @MustacheTommy: FAANG Stocks are one of the most popular group that investors buy and trade each day. FAANG Stocks total trading volume… 6 hours ago

AxelZachary2

Axel Zachary Bitcoin’s 24h Trading Volume is 2x Higher than Apple’s at $41bn https://t.co/ClW75XBGyX https://t.co/LfZK2Da8Fp 11 hours ago

skratchgame

skratchcash RT @Coinboard: Bitcoin’s 24h Trading Volume is 2x Higher than Apple’s at $41bn https://t.co/8ay7mXYlXY via @InsideBitcoins #cryptocurrency… 17 hours ago

bayoakinloye

bayoakinloye Bitcoin’s 24h Trading Volume Twice Higher Than Apple’s At $41 Billion https://t.co/AwogrREw3z 17 hours ago

Coinboard

Coinboard Bitcoin’s 24h Trading Volume is 2x Higher than Apple’s at $41bn https://t.co/8ay7mXYlXY via @InsideBitcoins… https://t.co/3lUwMlleqa 18 hours ago

webnowcompany

webnow #BTC #GIC #TOP Last recorded Bitcoin 24-hour trading volume is now two times more than the technology giant’s Apple… https://t.co/03mRKXw7iG 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.