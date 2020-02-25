Global  

Female senators in Utah walk out as abortion bill passes

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — All six women in the Utah Senate walked out in protest and refused to vote Wednesday on a bill mandating a woman be shown an ultrasound before receiving an abortion. The bill passed despite their absence. Republican Sen. Deidre Henderson said in a statement the walkout was not planned, but […]
