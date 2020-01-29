2-time Pro Bowler Reshad Jones to be released by Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is joining the free agent market after 10 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The team has decided to release Jones next Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency. The move had been expected because Jones battled injuries in recent seasons and played in just four […]

