Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 2-time Pro Bowler Reshad Jones to be released by Dolphins

2-time Pro Bowler Reshad Jones to be released by Dolphins

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is joining the free agent market after 10 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The team has decided to release Jones next Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency. The move had been expected because Jones battled injuries in recent seasons and played in just four […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Loved ones honor Corey Jones as his death receives renewed attention nationwide [Video]Loved ones honor Corey Jones as his death receives renewed attention nationwide

It's been more than four years since Corey Jones was shot and killed by a Palm Beach Garden Police Officer Nouman Raja. In that time, his family has gone through a range of emotions. Monday night their..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:28Published

WEB EXTRA; Jerry Jones Mega-Yacht Docked In Miami [Video]WEB EXTRA; Jerry Jones Mega-Yacht Docked In Miami

It looks like a scene out of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous as the $250 million superyacht owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is docked at the marina at Watson Island.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2-time Pro Bowler Reshad Jones to be released by Dolphins

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is joining the free agent market after 10 seasons with the Miami Dolphins
FOX Sports

Dolphins release two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, sending him to NFL free agency

The talented veteran safety is now set to hit the open market
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.